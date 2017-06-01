Too Much Rain could cause Trouble for Trees

by Ellis Eskew



We’ve had record rainfall for the past month…And more is expected this week.

While the rain takes the state out of a drought, too much rain can also have a negative impact.

The Alabama Forestry Commission reminds you to pay close attention to your trees.

“If there has been any soil disturbance, construction, a new road or patio, anything that has cut major roots, if we continue to get a lot of water, rain, or if they are in an area that a lot of water collects and saturates the soil, the soil holds up the roots and the roots hold up the tree. And if they see any type of shifting or newly exposed roots or the angle of the tree has changed, again they need to seek some help,” said Urban Forestry Coordinator Dale Dickens.

Dickens says despite what many people think, tree roots do not go down very deep.

While they go out three times as wide as the crown of the tree, they only go 8 to 12 inches deep.