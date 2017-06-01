Rain At Times !

by Shane Butler

A moist and unsettled weather pattern remains in full force across the area. We expect daily rounds of showers and t-storms to continue right through the weekend into early next week. When it’s not raining you can expect warm and humid conditions. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs and lows around 70 degrees. A frontal boundary will be moving through the area Monday into Tuesday. We are on the backside of the frontal boundary Wednesday and this will start a drier weather pattern for us. High pressure will re-establish itself and this puts us into some calmer weather for a change. In the mean time, keep the umbrella handy because you’re gonna need it at times.