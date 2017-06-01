Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

by Ben Lang

More showers and storms will be possible late Thursday morning into early afternoon. The activity will be widely scattered so it won’t be a total washout today, but we may see rainfall totals up to half an inch in spots. The area will dry back out tonight, with only the chance for a very isolated shower overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

The weather pattern remains unsettled Friday. High temperatures will again be in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will be scattered about the area especially for the afternoon, with activity diminishing again after sunset. Showers will again be possible Saturday and Sunday, but look to be a bit more isolated in nature. Highs will be near 90 each day.

More widely scattered shower/thunderstorms return to the area on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front. The front will actually make it through the area, providing some cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. The area should finally be free of any rain by next Thursday.