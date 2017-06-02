Amazon Distribution Center Coming to Alabama

by Rashad Snell

Online retailer Amazon is making a move to the Alabama Gulf Coast.

The company says it is constructing a $30 million sorting and shipping center near Mobile.

A release from Amazon says the warehouse-like facility will eventually employ more than 360 part-time workers and more than 1,000 people seasonally.

The center announced Thursday is Amazon’s first location in the state of Alabama.

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl tells al.com that local officials promised about $1.3 million in road improvements to help land the project.

The center will cover 362,000 square feet once it opens later this year.

Walmart previously announced plans to build a larger distribution center in the same area. That facility is scheduled to open in 2018.

