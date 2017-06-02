Biscuits Smoke the Smokies

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (29-24) beat the Smokies (29-23) for the seventh time in eight games this season by scoring nine unanswered runs in a 9-2 win Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery went down early when Jose Mujica (4-3) surrendered a home run to Jason Vosler to give Tennessee an early 1-0 in the top of the first. The right-hander would settle down the rest of the way though, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out five over seven innings in the win. It was the fourth time this season Mujica has gone at least seven innings.

In the bottom of the first, the Biscuits responded by putting up a three spot thanks to a two-run single to center from Cade Gotta and an RBI-single by Nathan Lukes, that put the Biscuits up, 3-1 after one.

The game would remain 3-1 until the third inning when the Biscuits exploded for six runs. Gotta led off the inning with a homer and then in the subsequent at-bat Justin O’ Conner smacked a solo blast as well. It was the third time this season Montgomery has hit back-to-back homers and Gotta has been a part of all of them. Riley Unroe then spanked an RBI-double, before Velazquez finished it off with a two-run liner to center to give Montgomery a commanding 9-1 lead after three.

Montgomery would maintain their 9-1 lead heading into the eighth, where Biscuits reliever Brad Schreiber gave up an RBI-double to Charcer Burks to make it 9-2 and then Jordan Harrison slammed the door in the ninth to secure a series win for Montgomery.

The Biscuits have now won seven of their last eight games against Tennessee and scored six runs in an inning for just the second time this year. Montgomery is only a half game back of first in the North Division and will look to rank atop the division for the 1st time this season, when right-hander Hunter Wood (3-3) takes the mound against righty Trevor Clifton (3-2). The game is set to begin Friday night at 7:05 PM.