Chances For T-Storms Stick Around Into The Weekend

Posted:

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today:  A good chance of showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight:  A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday:  Showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: A good chance of showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

