Crash on U.S. 29 in Pike Co. Claims Life of Banks Woman

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash Thursday, June 1, has claimed the life of a Banks woman and injured another.

Kathy Ingram Harden, 69, was killed when the 1998 Infiniti I30 she was driving collided head-on with a 2007 GMC Yukon. Harden pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Yukon was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. on U.S 29 eight miles north of Banks.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

