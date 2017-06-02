MPD Makes Arrest in Sexual Assault and Robbery Investigation

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police charged Robert Wiley, 28, with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, and first-degree sodomy in connection with a continuing sexual assault investigation.

Wiley was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $240,000.

MPD previously charged Richard Griffin, 28, in connection with this investigation. The investigation began when police responded to the 3800 block of Day Street May 24 at about 2:30 a.m.

An adult female victim advised that she was in a vehicle with friends of a family member, unknown to her, when she was driven to an area near Day Street, sexually assaulted and robbed of personal property.

MPD’s investigation is continuing.