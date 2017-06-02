MPD Makes Arrest in Sexual Assault and Robbery Investigation

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police charged Robert Wiley, 28, with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, and first-degree sodomy in connection with a continuing sexual assault investigation.

Wiley was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $240,000.

MPD previously charged Richard Griffin, 28, in connection with this investigation. The investigation began when police responded to the 3800 block of Day Street May 24 at about 2:30 a.m.

An adult female victim advised that she was in a vehicle with friends of a family member, unknown to her, when she was driven to an area near Day Street, sexually assaulted and robbed of personal property.

MPD’s investigation is continuing.

Related Posts

Crash on U.S. 29 in Pike Co. Claims Life of Banks ...
Mail Carrier Arrested for Feeding Dog Meatballs wi...
Escaped Alabama Inmate Captured in Tennessee
Too Much Rain could cause Trouble for Trees