Community Activities Give Kids a Positive Start to Summer

by Danielle Wallace

From basketball, to motivational talks with community leaders and law enforcement, these kids are being influenced in a positive way.

“If you look around there’s a bunch of abandoned gyms and stuff of that nature and it’s not a lot of afterschool programs so when kids leave school they really have nothing to turn to,” says Suraz Sestes.

Kids participating in money tax services, “Stop the Violence” basketball tournament believe it’s important to stay plugged in to positive activities. It’s something they would like to see every weekend in the summer.

“In our community we’re really not afforded opportunities to showcase our abilities or talents so a lot of times it’s easy to get in trouble because there’s nothing to do,” says Jatavious Sanders.

“Sports is a great outlet for that and we want to to reach out to the community and give back to the community,” says Norman Grubbs.

Leaders at BTW Magnet School are going into the summer in a positive way also with a peace and unity rally, reminding students to also say no to violence.

“So many times, kids just don’t have an outlet to get rid of some of that energy that they have bottled up,” says Jamani Warren.

Kids believe it’s a must after seeing violence throughout the school year among peers.

“A lot of parents are burying their kids too early and I feel like it’s a really great thing that our school is doing, so kids can know that they have someone to confide in, whether it’s a neighbor or a parent,” says Jazmyne Isaac.

Kids and coordinators say, it’s these events that they hope are a ripple effect in communities.

Saturday’s “Stop the Violence Basketball tournament by Money Tax Services, compliments their back-to-school giveaway, which is at the end of every summer.