More Storms For Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue for the rest of the weekend and also into Monday and Tuesday. Overall shower and thunderstorm coverage will taper off this evening. Isolated showers and storms will remain a possibility overnight with lows around 70. More storms will fire tomorrow morning, especially in south Alabama. Showers and storms will spread into the rest of the area during peak heating in the afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s Sunday.

More showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A change to the weather pattern finally arrives Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Tuesday. This will bring an end to the rain and will also usher in some cooler and drier air. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the lower to mid 80s. Temperatures may fall into the upper 50s prior to sunrise Thursday. Thursday will be another fine day with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. A warm and summery weather pattern sets up for us next weekend. Highs will be near 90 Friday through Sunday, with isolated pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.