The Countdown To Drier Days Continues

by Ben Lang

Full Video Forecast Available on our Facebook Page.

Yet another day of scattered showers and storms for the area on this Sunday. As the pattern has been for the last several nights, showers and storms across the area will taper off as we head into the evening hours. Another warm and muggy night ahead, with lows around 70. A few showers and storms will be possible overnight. More widespread showers and storms will fire across the area during the late morning and afternoon on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday should be the last day of widespread showers and storms. A cold front will slide through the area Tuesday night, finally bringing an end to the rain and provide clearing skies. Some showers are possible across the southeast early Wednesday morning, but a mostly clear sky with highs in the mid 80s expected for the afternoon. A few locations may actually fall into the upper 50s Thursday morning as cooler air works into the area. Thursday afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s under a mostly clear sky.

Highs will be closer to 90 for Friday through next weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, a summertime pattern will set up for us. Highs will be in the low 90s with the characteristic isolated afternoon pop-up storms in the afternoon.