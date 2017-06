Former Auburn President James Martin Dies

by Josh Ninke

A former president of Auburn University has died.

The university says James Martin died Saturday at the age of 84.

Martin was the university’s 14th president and served from 1984 until he retired in 1992.

Under Martin’s leadership Auburn completed its most successful private capital campaign in the institution’s history at that time, which resulted in $111 million of contributions and pledges.

He graduated from Auburn with a master’s degree in 1956.