Mail Jailed for 10 Years with No Trial Wants Case Dismissed

by Rashad Snell

Defense lawyers for an Alabama man held in jail for a decade without a trial say his constitutional right to a speedy trial has been violated.

A judge is holding a Tuesday hearing on a defense request to dismiss murder charges against Kharon Davis of Dothan. Davis was arrested in 2007 in the shooting death of Pete Reaves. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defense lawyers wrote in court filings that the court caused four years of delay by failing to address a conflict with the first defense lawyer. The first defense lawyer represented Davis for four years even though his son was the investigating officer in the case. He was removed in 2011.

Prosecutors oppose the motion to dismiss. They say Davis contributed to the decade delay by firing a replacement lawyer.

