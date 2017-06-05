Roy Moore Campaigns in Wetumpka

by Andrew James

Roy Moore made a stop in Wetumpka Monday as part of his busy campaign tour for the U.S. Senate. He says he wants the opportunity to get out and meet voters face to face and tell them where he stands on many issues. Some of those issues center around moves President Donald Trump has made since he was elected.

“I definitely agreed that the president has every bit of authority to protect our borders, and they’re not being protected and were seeing the results and England and France and places like that,” Moore explained.

Political analyst Steve Flowers has been following the race closely and says Moore has a solid base of supporters and he expects them to show up at the polls. Which in his eyes makes Moore a front runner.

“He has a hard core 30 percent of the vote, which in a large field it becomes accentuated especially if it’s a republican primary where only republican voters are voting,” Flowers shared.

The primary will take place on August 15th.