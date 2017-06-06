Cancer Survivors get Free Makeovers

by Ellis Eskew

At Virginia College in Montgomery, cancer survivors get their hair, nails, and a facial all for free Tuesday, June 6. It’s a part of National Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.

Mary Williams was diagnosed with ovarian cancer 10 years ago and she says she is taking advantage of the makeover and trying something new.

“I have been for the past 10 years been wearing wigs. But I said I’m gonna try and I hope I like what I get. Maybe I can take the wig off,” said Williams.

“It’s one of the things that we do and we try to encourage the students to give back their talent because the more you give, the more you receive. So we just want to help them look good and feel good about what they are really going through,” said Cosmetology Instructor Lawanna Quarles.

Virginia College is offering the services to all cancer survivors from 6:15 to 8:00 at their Atlanta Highway campus.