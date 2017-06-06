Former Alabama GOP Chairman to Head Roy Moore’s Senate Campaign

Today, the Roy Moore for U. S. Senate Campaign announced that former State Senator and Alabama Republican Party Chairman Bill Armistead will serve as Campaign Chairman. Today, the Roy Moore for U. S. Senate Campaign announced that former State Senator and Alabama Republican Party Chairman Bill Armistead will serve as Campaign Chairman.

“I have known Bill for over 25 years and know him to be an ethical leader of our party who consistently stands up for our shared conservative values,” said Judge Roy Moore. “As a former Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, Bill will help us engage the real people of Alabama who are frustrated by establishment politics in Washington and want a Senator who will be their voice.”

Armistead, a resident of Shelby County, served in the Alabama State Senate for two terms from 1994 – 2002 and was the Republican nominee for Lt. Governor in 2002. He served as Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party from 2011 to 2015 during which time the Party won every statewide office including the election of Judge Moore as Chief Justice in 2012. Under Armistead’s leadership, the Party also increased its majorities in the legislature and made record gains at the local level.

“Judge Roy Moore will be the next United States Senator from Alabama, and I am proud to offer my endorsement and support. I encourage all my friends across the state to join the campaign today by visiting www.judgemooreforsena te.com or on Facebook @JudgeRoyMoore,” said Bill Armistead regarding the announcement.

Newly appointed Campaign Chairman Armistead continued, “Judge Moore has stood up for conservative values his whole career, often in the face of so-called, bi-partisan adversaries, and this campaign will be no different. The Washington establishment has made it clear that they want to hand-pick the next Senator from Alabama, but I have every confidence that voters in Alabama will stand with Judge Roy Moore on August 15th and send a proven fighter and tested outsider to Washington to shake up the status quo and support President Donald Trump in draining the swamp.”

The appointment of Bill Armistead as Campaign Chairman is the first of several Judge Roy Moore for Senate Leadership Team announcements set for the coming days and weeks.