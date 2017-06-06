Montgomery Co. Commissioner Ronda Walker to Seek State Senate Seat

by Jeff Sanders

Vice Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, Ronda Walker has announced her candidacy for Alabama State Senate District 25 in 2018. Walker has served on the Montgomery County Commission since 2014 and has a long career in Republican politics. Senate District 25 is currently represented by Republican Dick Brewbaker who previously announced he’s not running for re-election.

The following is the official press release from Walker’s campaign:

Ronda Walker Launches Campaign for Alabama State Senate

MONTGOMERY, June 6th – Ronda Walker, currently Vice Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, announced her candidacy for Alabama State Senate District 25 on Tuesday. The district encompasses nearly 158,000 Alabamians in parts of Montgomery, Elmore, and Crenshaw counties.

“Voter trust has been shattered and confidence in state government is at an all-time low,” said Walker in her announcement. “The great state of Alabama is stuck in neutral because elected officials are more concerned about political expediency and keeping lobbyists happy than the good of the state. I am running for the Alabama Senate, because I believe Alabama can and must do better.”

Citing her achievements on the Montgomery County Commission, Walker said, “In 2016, Montgomery saw more job growth than any other area of the state. This happened because the City, County, and Chamber of Commerce leaders, myself included, worked very hard to create an environment that encouraged companies to locate and expand their businesses in our area. We all came together to do what was best for the River Region. I believe true leaders will reach across the aisle, build relationships, and make decisions that ensure the best outcome for all citizens.”

Ronda and her husband, Jason, have four children. She has served on the Montgomery County Commission since 2014, helping to usher in expanded opportunities for businesses and residents as well as bringing jobs to the area; all while being a fiscally responsible steward of the money the commission oversees.

“The people of District 25 deserve a leader who can look them in the eye and tell the truth. A person of integrity. A person committed to service above self. A person with a new and unique perspective, like that of a wife, mother of four, and cancer survivor. I’m a proven fighter – for my children, for my community, and against cancer, for my life. I know what it takes to overcome adversity and rise above your circumstances with confidence and persistence. That is why I’m running for State Senate.”

You can read more about Ronda at www.VoteRondaWalker.com.