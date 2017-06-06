New Day, Same Forecast, but Drier Days are Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Not much change today as showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches Alabama from the north. As we have seen the last week, this will not be an “all day” rain, but passing showers and storms are expected at anytime. Highs this afternoon should be in the lower to mid 80s, which is below average for early June in Alabama, but with the muggy conditions, it’ll be feeling uncomfortable. However, today is the last very muggy day for the week, as the pattern change arrives for midweek.

FINALLY, A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: The surface front should have enough southward push to make it through Alabama tonight and is expected to bring a new air mass into the state, and allow us to remove rain chances for a few days. Behind the front, a nice surge of dry, continental air arrives Wednesday. For the rest of the work week, we are forecasting sunny days with lower humidity, and clear cool nights through Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s, but those nights will be very nice as some spots are likely to see upper 50s early Thursday and Friday morning, which will be a breath of fresh air, and overall very pleasant weather for June in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The new air mass looks to remain in place for the upcoming weekend as well. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with mostly sunny weather continuing. We are expecting a warming trend over the weekend as afternoon highs return to the upper 80s with lows in the 60s.

FOR NEXT WEEK: The dry air will not last so make sure you have a chance to enjoy it. Early next week, moist air returns and we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, and likely lasting through much of next week on a daily basis. Highs should hold in the mid 80s for most of us.

Have a terrific Tuesday and stay dry!

Ryan