Selma Police Department Under Investigation for Possible Missing Evidence

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says his office is helping in a joint state and federal investigation into current and former employees of the Selma Police Department.

“The joint investigation will include an audit of the police department’s evidence room in the wake of recent reports of missing items from the department’s vault,” Marshall said in a written statement.

Marshall says Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier is cooperating.

“I appreciate the assistance of Chief Collier who has provided complete access to department’s records as we conduct our joint investigation into possible corruption and missing evidence,” Marshall said.

Among the items that may be missing are guns that have been confiscated as evidence in criminal cases, according to the statement.

The statement says the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are also taking part in the investigation.

Investigators say that if you are considering buying a gun, but are concerned that it may be linked to this case, you should call the ATF Hotline at (800) 283-4867.