Six Biscuits Players Named to Southern League AllStar Team

by Rashad Snell

The Southern League announced Tuesday that six Montgomery Biscuits players have been named Mid-Season Southern League All-Stars for the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, June 20 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. Representing the Biscuits are pitchers Diego Castillo and Mike Franco, outfielders Cade Gotta and Braxton Lee, pitcher Jose Mujica, and catcher Justin O’Conner. The Southern League announcedthat six Montgomery Biscuits players have been named Mid-Season Southern League All-Stars for the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game, which will be played onat Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. Representing the Biscuits are pitchers Diego Castillo and Mike Franco, outfielders Cade Gotta and Braxton Lee, pitcher Jose Mujica, and catcher Justin O’Conner.

Castillo has burst onto the scene in just his first year at the Double-A level. The Dominican reliever has flustered Biscuits’ opponents all season with his wicked fastball and devastating slider, going 1-3 with a 1.86 ERA in 21 appearances out of the bullpen. The 23-year-old right-hander also has eight saves this season, plus 32 strikeouts in 29 innings. Castillo was just recently promoted to AAA Durham, and will be unable to participate in the All-Star Game.

Franco, who is pitching in his first year at the Double-A level, has continued to flummox hitters across the south. The 25-year-old is a perfect 5-0 on the year with a 2.39 ERA-fourth-best in the Southern League. Franco struck out a career-high nine batters on Monday night away at Jacksonville, and the Biscuits are an astounding 10-1 in games that the right-hander has started this season.

Gotta, who is in his second season with the Biscuits, has taken his game to another level in 2017. After an early-season promotion to AAA Durham, the 25-year-old outfielder now leads the Southern League in batting average with a .340 clip-20 points higher than the man in second, teammate Braxton Lee. Gotta has also launched five home runs and knocked in 25 RBI, and has wreaked havoc on the base paths with 14 stolen bases-tied for second-most in the Southern League with Biloxi’s Johnny Davis. The Biscuits have hit back-to-back home runs three times this season, and Gotta has been a part of each instance.