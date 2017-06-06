Valiant Cross Academy In Montgomery Wins $50,000

by Jalea Brooks

After weeks of asking for your vote, the all boys school, Valiant Cross Academy, is now celebrating a victory. As winners of the nationwide “A Community Thrives” competition, Valiant Cross academy has has earned more than just bragging rights. It’s also won a 50,000 dollar grant.

Teacher Adam Pettway says “of course I was excited to find out that we won, it’s definitely going to go into great use.”

Just two years ago, the school started with a class of thirty 6th graders and has added a grade level every year. The school has had plans to expand to a new high school building. Head of School, Anthony Brock, says the prize money makes it more of a reality. He explains k “we’re going to use that money mainly for renovations and the upkeep on the new property.”

Pettway explains that thousands applied but only 3 winners were selected from the education category. He says “I was faithful that we would win, but once I actually went on there to see all of the other videos that had been submitted I thought wow, there are a lot of different people that are in the competition so I knew the stakes were stacked pretty high.

Brock says “the students would come in daily and they would vote, we got our parents to vote for us, younger brothers church members” He’s grateful for those who rallied behind the academy, and made their big win possible and says “just to know that the Montgomery community believes in what we’re doing. we really appreciate the support and the love that we got.

Several other non- profits in Montgomery also participated in the competition. It was sponsored by USA Today.