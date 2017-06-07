City of Troy Keeping Kids Active During the Summer

by Danielle Wallace

Each year, Troy Park and Recreation’s summer day camp enrollment increases, with over one hundred kids participating this year. But what keeps them coming back?

“The same kids come, year to year to year so we kind of just bring something different table so it won’t always be be the same thing,” says Rachel Everett.

Last year, kids were taught Korean language and this year sign language is their new skill for the summer.

“You never know when you’re going to run into someone who uses sign language so it’s always a good thing to have, even if you can’t do anything but finger spell your name they’ll appreciate anything that you can do,” says Hannah Ziglar.

While the center offers activities for young and older kids in the classroom and on the court. The Troy Public Library offers their summer reading program with activities to keep kids reading outside of school.

“We really enjoy seeing the children come into the library and enjoy their summer and making sure that they are reading during the summer because we know how important it is for them to continue with literacy skills,” says Teresa Colvin.

The American Library Association, says 95 % of libraries offer summer reading programs to avoid a summer slump. Teresa Colvin of the Troy Public Library agrees that the yearly programs are a must.

“As with anything you need to practice to keep your skills up and reading is definitely one of those things,” says Colvin.

“We want our kids to experience a fun time. We also want it to be kind of a learning experience,” says Everett.

If you’re interested in learning more about Troy Park and Recreation’s Summer Day Camp you can visit the center Monday through Friday. It’s located at 601 Enzor Road in Troy. For more information about the Troy Public Library’s summer reading program, you can contact the library at 566-1314.