Finally, the Rain is Exiting

by Ryan Stinnett

The surface front is pushing southward through Alabama and we are going to see the rain finally wind down from north to south across the state today. Behind the front, a new air mass flows into the state and this will allow us to remove rain chances from the forecast for a few days. The front will bring a nice surge of dry, continental air tomorrow through Friday across Alabama. Now we will note, a few isolated showers may be holding on tomorrow morning in our southeastern continues, and what clouds we start the day with, should erode away through the state. For Thursday and Friday, we are forecasting sunny days with lower humidity, and clear cool nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and some lower 60s are possible early Thursday and Friday morning, which will be a breath of fresh air, and overall very pleasant weather for June in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The new air mass remains in place for the upcoming weekend as well. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with mostly sunny weather continuing. We are expecting a warming trend over the weekend as afternoon highs return to the upper 80s with lows in the 60s.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Early next week, moist air returns and we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, and likely lasting through much of next week on a daily basis. Highs should hold in the mid 80s for most of us.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan