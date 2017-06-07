Montgomery Internet Exchange Upgraded to 100 Gigs

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Internet Exchange is now at 100 Gig status, meaning it can handle 100 gigabits of traffic per second.

“Atlanta has one hundred gig, but also now we are an alternative to Atlanta, we are a lower cost provider,” explained Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Mayor Strange says this is big news for the city to now be in the company of cities like Atlanta. The increased capacity has the potential to open the doors to partnerships with major companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple or Netflix. It’s not just those companies this will help attract, Lt. General Steven Kwast believes this will factor into the decision on the new home of the F-35.

“No better place to have that operational capability than a place where we can experiment and explore and innovate more rapidly with all of the cyber capability that this gig city and this internet exchange gives us,” he explained.

The Internet Exchange should also help improve the quality of internet in the River Region.