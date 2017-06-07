State Rep. Mike Jones to Serve As House Rules Committee Chairman

by Rashad Snell

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) on Wednesday announced that State Rep. Mike Jones (R – Andalusia) will serve as chairman of the body’s powerful, agenda-setting Rules Committee for the remainder of the 2014 – 2018 quadrennium. The post was vacated earlier this week when State Rep. Alan Boothe (R – Troy) stepped down and announced he would not seek re-election to the House during next year’s campaign cycle.

“Mike Jones was given a difficult and delicate task when he chaired the Bentley Impeachment Committee, and he won universal praise from his colleagues throughout the process,” McCutcheon said. “The attention to detail and fairness that he demonstrated and the deep respect that he earned from members on both sides of the aisle are exactly what we need in a House Rules Committee chairman, so I am proud to make this appointment.”

Jones was elected to the Alabama House representing District 92, which covers portions of Covington, Escambia, and Coffee counties, in 2010 and has chaired the House Judiciary Committee since 2015. He will relinquish the Judiciary Committee gavel in order to head the Rules Committee.

“I deeply appreciate the confidence that the Speaker has placed in me and will work hard to fulfill the duties that the job entails to the best of my abilities,” Jones said. “As Rules Committee chairman, members across the political spectrum will find that I have an open door and an open mind toward issues, bills, and resolutions that they consider important.”

Jones operates a private law practice in Andalusia, Alabama, where he served as a city council member from 2000 – 2008 and as mayor pro tem from 2004 – 2008. He has also presided as a municipal court judge in Andalusia from 2008 to the present.

The family law section of the Alabama State Bar selected him as “Lawyer of the Year” in 2016, and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College awarded him its “Outstanding Alumnus” honor earlier this year.

He and his wife, Kathy, have two daughters, Olivia and Sylvia.