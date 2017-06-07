Youth Leadership Forum Travels To The Capital City

by Jalea Brooks

Troy University is hosting the annual Alabama Governors Youth Leadership Forum. The five-day career leadership training program is for high school juniors and seniors with disabilities who want to develop self-advocacy and leadership skills. Wednesday they made a special trip to the Capital City.

The Youth Leadership Forum is all about helping young people with disabilities to reach their maximum potential. “We just want them to know that they can reach any goal that they have for themselves” says KAren jenkins with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Students from all over the state are focusing on self-esteem, self-advocacy, career planning, independent living and leadership. Several say they’re leaving this year’s forum with a new sense of independence. Delegate Yeleanna Parr says “it kind of feels good for you to learn how to take care of yourself”.

Fellow delegate, Chelsey Campbell adds “it gives you a confidence boost”.

Students also learned a bit about the lawmaking process. Delegate Parker Wilson says “In the real world there’s no one going to be there standing by you all the time you’ve got to know when to speak up you have to know when to stand for your rights and know what you really have and what you’re allowed to have cause people won’t always gives you that you have to fight for it”.

Forum participants were later paired with adults living with similar disabilities. Guest speaker, Timothy Alexander says hearing from someone that understands the adversity many of them face is crucial.

“Alot of kids with disabilities they feel like they don’t have any hope, they don’t have anyone that just can push them and i understand that because i’ve felt that way too, but i had to start having hope in myself and pushing myself first before i can have that in someone else.” explains Alexander.

He hopes students are leaving with new outlook on life and adds “its not going to be easy at all, but it will be possible”.

The annual forum is free of charge to all participants and is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.