Heating Up Again !

by Shane Butler

A drier air mass has moved over the region and we should see any rain activity holding off until late in the weekend. High pressure will keep us mostly sunny and much warmer.Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 for the next several days. Moisture starts to increase and we can’t rule out some showers or t-storms Sunday afternoon. A much better chance for rain will set up for the early part of next week.