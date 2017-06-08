Hit and Run Accident Claims Life of Tuskegee Woman

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Yolanda Stinson, 34, of Tuskegee was struck by an unknown vehicle as she walked on U.S. 29 near Chisholm Park, approximately 3.5 miles east of Tuskegee. Stinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with any information about this crash is encouraged to call Alabama State Troopers at 334-242-0700.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

