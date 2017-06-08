Julio Jones Named Alabama Pro Athlete of the Year

by Rashad Snell

Julio Jones is the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s pro athlete of the year.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.

He will be honored at the association’s annual convention Sunday night in Hoover.

Jones made his second straight Pro Bowl. The former Alabama star from Foley had 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns despite missing two games with a sprained toe.

Jones had a huge postseason and made a stunning sideline catch late in the Super Bowl game against New England, which the Falcons lost in overtime. He had 19 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason.

