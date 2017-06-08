MPD Search for Sexual Abuse, Robbery, & Kidnapping Suspect

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information leading to the location and arrest of Geraldo J. Jackson.

The Rape, Sodomy, Robbery, and Kidnapping occurred on May 26, 2017 at the intersection of Well Road and Old Selma Road in Montgomery, Alabama. Details are limited.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!