Orrville Residents Speak Out About Crime

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some Dallas County residents say a gang has been terrorizing their small community for months — and they want it to stop.

Residents say they no longer feels safe in their own homes because of gang activity.

They say several homes in the Five Points community have been broken into and others have been shot up.

Sheriff Harris Huffman says deputies are investigating — but so far no arrests have been made.

“The thing is is just because we get information about an individual if we don’t have the evidence to make an arrest, we can’t make an arrest,” said Huffman.

“We’ve got to have the evidence. Be it by the physical evidence. You know, fingerprints, photographs, something to that effect as well as having eye witnesses.”

Huffman says residents can call the Secret Witness Line at 874-2588 to anonymously share information about a crime.