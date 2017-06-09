Annual Marion Rodeo Underway in Perry Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 22nd annual Marion Rodeo is underway this weekend at Ralph Eagle Arena in Marion.

Organizers say this year’s event features cowboys from all over the southeast competing in eight separate events.

They say the rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Cowboys Association.

They say the two day event has one of the city’s biggest annual attractions.

“It brings money into town,” said Rodeo Co-Coordinator Robert Hoggle.

“It brings people in here to eat, buy gas, stay here. You know this is a small town, every little bit helps.”

Gates open at six each day.

Children’s events get underway at 6:30 and the rodeo starts at 7:30.

Admission is $10.00 dollars.

Children five and under get in for free.