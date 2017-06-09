ASU Hornets Football Tickets Now On Sale

by Rashad Snell

The 2017 football season begins on Sept. 2, with the Labor-Day Classic: A Marion Nine Invitational.

The Labor Day Classic features Alabama State University playing host to Tuskegee University.

The game kick-starts six home contests between September and November, including the Turkey-Day Classic.

The Hornets will have three straight home games at the ASU Football Stadium, starting on Sept. 16, against Kennesaw State.

Alabama State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Sept. 23, against Prairie View A&M and the Hornets wrap up the three-game home stand on Oct. 7, against Alcorn State.

Following three straight road games, including the 76th Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M, Alabama State will play host to Grambling State on Veterans-Day (Nov. 11). The Hornets conclude the 2017 regular season and their home campaign on Nov. 23, with a 2 p.m. kickoff in the 94th Annual Turkey Day Classic against Cheyney University.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Single – game tickets are available for the Hornet faithful and are $35 for all sections, with Club Level available at $135 and Loge Level $155. General admissions for single-game tickets are $25 for both sections – South Upper level and North Side.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Fans are encourage to purchase tickets by calling the Alabama State University box office at (334) 229-4551 or (334), 229-8479.

ONLINE PURCHASE

Fans may be able to purchase tickets online by going to www.bamastatesports.com or by clicking the following link: https://www.ticketreturn.com/ prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=9737

