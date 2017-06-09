State Rep. Jim Hill Named Chairman of House Judiciary Committee

by Rashad Snell

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) on Friday announced that State Rep. Jim Hill (R – Odenville) will serve as chairman of the body’s Judiciary Committee for the remainder of the 2014 – 2018 quadrennium.

The post was vacated earlier this week when State Rep. Mike Jones (R – Andalusia) was named as chairman of the House Rules Committee.

“Jim Hill had a two-decade career as a respected judge and has earned the reputation of being a distinguished legal scholar, so he possesses the ideal skill set for serving as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee,” McCutcheon said. “In addition, Republican and Democrat House members alike know him to be an exceedingly fair-minded individual who is capable of impartially presiding over sometimes contentious debates, just as he did in the courtroom.”

Hill was elected to the Alabama House representing District 50, which covers St. Clair County, in 2014 and has served as vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“The Judiciary Committee routinely deals with some of the most complex and important issues that come before the Alabama House, and I appreciate the trust that Speaker McCutcheon has placed in me,” Hill said. “As a judge, and now as a state representative, I have always treated everyone – regardless of their political persuasion, color, religious beliefs, or other factors – in the same fair and even-handed manner, and you will find me continuing that practice as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.”

Prior to winning his seat in the Alabama House, Hill was elected as district judge in St. Clair County in 1994 and as circuit judge in 2004. Retiring from the bench in 2013, he joined the law firm of Hill, Hill & Gossett, P.C., where he currently works.

Hill also served as city attorney for the municipalities of Leeds and Moody prior to his judicial service.

A graduate of Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, Hill and his wife, Susan, have two grown children, James E. Hill III and Elizabeth Hill Cheney.