Sunny and Dry Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE-LOOKING FRIDAY: Expect tons of sunshine today and after another cool, yet refreshing start, with most spots in the lower 60s, we are going to be a bit warmer as highs should make it into the upper 80s. There is no threat of rain today.

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: Little change in the forecast for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with mostly sunny weather. Temperatures will continue to warm over the weekend as afternoon highs return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 60s. We cannot completely rule out an isolated thunderstorm later Sunday afternoon.

STANDARD SUMMER PATTERN: Rain is set to return to the state early next week and moist air returns. That means we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. The threat of rain looks to stick around each and everyday with most of the activity occurring during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will generally be in the 30-40% range each day. Highs should hold in the mid to upper 80s for most of us, while overnight lows should be in the mid 60s.

Have a phenomenal Friday and a wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan