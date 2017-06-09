Wetumpka Man Learns to Walk Again with New MS Drug

by Ellis Eskew

A Wetumpka man with multiple sclerosis is finding a new lease on life thanks to a newly approved drug.

Phil Price was one of 22 people in the country to receive a new FDA approved MS drug.

And its doing wonders for him.

Price began taking the treatment one month ago. He says he felt the effects within 12 hours.

Just last week, he started to walk… Something he has not been able to do in two years.

“It’s monumental to me because I couldn’t do it. About a year and a half, two years ago there wasn’t no way. And everything is getting better everyday,” said Price.

The drug, Ocrevus, is now on the market.