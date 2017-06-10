Kayakers Compete at Coosa River’s Whitewater Festival

by Danielle Wallace

Riding the waves of the Coosa River isn’t something everyone is up to doing. But for these kayakers it’s a way of life.

“It’s a family environment, everyone loves water so everyone wants to get out here and have fun and it’s better do it the old fashioned way,” says Matthew Thorton.

The festival features competitions for women and men, paddling their way to a win. For some, the competition never gets easy.

“All the ice being on you. It puts a lot of stress. You want to succeed, you want to do good , you want to do what you did in practice but you get a little bit of butterflies…So you’re just trying to push your way through those,” says Amanda Locasco.

While it can be challenging for some, others think the opposite-that it’s all about having fun.

“There’s nothing hard about it, just get out there and have a good time and do the best you can do,” says Matthew Clements.

The most important part of the festival? Supporting river advocacy for the Coosa.

“We’re trying to promote river access, different places that paddlers and motor boaters and anybody in the water would like to grant access to and from and protect these waters,” says Chris Carter, owner of Coosa River Adventures.

It’s that mission, that draws people to the water year after year for the festival.

“We just love to come out and support our local event,” says Locasco.

All of the funds from the Coosa Whitewater Festival help the Coosa River Paddling Club with their efforts to do projects for the river.

The last day of the festival is Sunday.