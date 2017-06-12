Correctional Officer Charged with Promoting Prison Contraband at Union Springs Prison

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Department of Corrections officials arrested a correctional officer at the Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs on Sunday for attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison.

Vintarius Cardel Tarver, 24, of Union Springs was arrested for multiple charges.

Officials searched the officer when he reported to work at 2 p.m. and found in his possession cellphones and cellphone chargers, 63 grams of marijuana, 29 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 30 grams of Flakka, and 84 Xanax pills.

The officer was taken to the Bullock County Jail and booked for promoting contraband in a state prison, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and using his position for personal gain.

Tarver, who had been with the Department of Corrections since November 2015, resigned from his position following his arrest.