Local Reaction to Sessions Before Testifying

by Ellis Eskew

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be testifying Tuesday before the

Senate panel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Testimony last week from former FBI Director James Comey raised additional questions about Sessions’ own contact with the Russians.

We asked people in Montgomery if they thought sessions was in trouble.

We found some support the former Alabama U.S. Senator. And some say they don’t trust anyone in the current administration.

“I just know that Jeff Sessions is a devout believer, a Christian man and he will do what is right and to the best of his heart’s decision,” said Joe Elrod.

Tetrina Johnson disagrees.

“If it had been anybody else, it would have been different. But, yes, I believe Russia and all them have something to do with him being our president. That’s why I agree with him not to be the president,” said Johnson.

Alabama News Network will carry Sessions’ testimony live around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.