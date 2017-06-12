MPD Investigating Fatal Fountain Lane Shooting

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

On Sunday, June 11 MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of Fountain Lane in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Initial investigation into the shooting is that it appears to be accidental; however the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

The case will be worked as a death investigation.

