Prattville Police Release Details on Shooting that Injured Sergeant

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Dept. has released more information about a domestic violence shooting that left a police sergeant injured.

At a news conference this afternoon, police officials said Sgt. Donnie Martin was the one who was hit by a gunshot last Thursday. Officers identified 44-year-old William Jerrett Carrico as the suspected shooter.

Police say at around 1:43 p.m., they responded to a domestic disturbance call at 137 Patrick Street. Police say Martin and Officer Tyler Ray were the first to arrive and spoke with an alleged female victim as well as witnesses. That’s when police say Carrico walked outside, refused their commands and went back inside.

Police say Martin called for backup officers and went inside the home to tell Carrico to come out with his hands up. Police say Carrico fired several shots from a 9mm handgun toward the officers. Martin, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was hit once in the chest.

A short time later, police say they heard an additional shot from inside the home.

After that, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force sent in a small robot with a camera. Video from the camera showed Carrico lying on the floor. Police say he had shot and killed himself.

Police say Carrico and the woman were roommates but not in a relationship. They say they still don’t know why Carrico acted as he did.

Martin was treated and released from Prattville Baptist Hospital.