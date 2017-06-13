Daily PM T-storms

by Shane Butler

Hot, humid, with scat’d afternoon showers and t-storms, that’s what we have for the foreseeable future. It’s very typical of a summer-time weather pattern around here. Temps will manage to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s while overnights its around 70 degrees for the low. The daily round of showers and t-storms will be capable of brief soakings. The stronger storms will produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and possibly small hail. When it’s not raining, you can expect just plain ole hot and humid conditions.