President Trump Pleased with Sessions Testimony

by Darryl Hood

Donald Trump’s spokeswoman says the president was pleased with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony in front of Congress Tuesday.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters aboard Air Force One that the president wasn’t able to watch much of Sessions’ testimony.

But she says he thought Sessions “did a very good job” and was especially “strong” on denying any collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Sessions vigorously denied having an undisclosed meeting with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. He also declared it a “detestable and appalling lie” to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and the election campaign that sent Trump to the White House.

Investigations are currently underway into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Trump has labeled the investigations a “witch hunt.”

