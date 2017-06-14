Active Weather Pattern Continues

by Shane Butler

Our active weather pattern is sticking around through the weekend into early next week. This means daily showers and t-storms otherwise hot and humid. Storms that do develop will knock the heat off a bit but they will also be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. It looks like a frontal boundary will make a run at us Monday into Tuesday. There’s a good chance of rain until this boundary moves south and east of us. That’s if it has the strength to make it completely past us. We will go with the scenario that it does and our rain chances back off a bit for the middle of next week.