AL GOP Representatives Safe After Baseball Practice Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Two Alabama representatives are safe after a gunman opened fire on congressmen during practice for a charity baseball game in a Washington suburb.

Reps. Mo Brooks and Rep. Gary Palmer were both at the practice Wednesday morning in Virginia. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was hospitalized.

Palmer wrote on his Twitter, “I was on the field 20 yards away from the shooter. I am okay. Please join me in praying for SteveScalise and the others who were injured.”

A spokeswoman for Palmer says he injured his leg fleeing the gunfire but was not shot.

Brooks, who gave first aid at the scene, wrote on Twitter, “Praying for those injured at this morning’s practice. I’m especially thankful to the US Capitol Police who risked their lived to protect us.”

