Family Recovers After House Fire

by Andrew James

Cell phone video shows the moment the Reeder family’s home went up in flames. What started out as a fire in the garage quickly spread into the attic.

“Overwhelming is the word I keep coming back too,” explained homeowner Michelle Reeder.

She was home at the time of the fire with her 12-year-old son. They made it out safely after their Boxer named Nick alerted them that something was wrong.

“Nick only barks if something is really wrong so I came running out, running out into the main part of the house looked into the garage where Nick was standing and there were flames and smoke everywhere,” she shared.

The fire started in the garage and quickly spread into the attic. Investigators have not yet determined a cause.

If you’d like to donate to help the Reeder family click here.