Limited Coverage In The Showers This Afternoon

Posted:

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today:  A chance for a scattered showers mainly across south Alabama otherwise a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy with areas a fog developing after midnight; expect lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy to start then a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon; expect highs near 90°.

Friday:  A good chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

