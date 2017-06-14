Plan to Alter Confederate Monument on Pause in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Demopolis city leaders have asked for an opinion from the Attorney General about their plans to repair a damaged Confederate monument.

The monument to the Confederate war dead in downtown Demopolis was damaged after a police officer ran into it with his car.

City leaders voted to repair and alter the monument as a memorial to the dead from all wars.

They decided to contact the Attorney General before moving forward with repairs after the passage of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

“The law was passed after the committee decision was rendered and the city council voted on it, so you would think that would hold, but we just want to make sure before we go out and spend the citizen’s money,” said Mayor John Laney.

Laney said the repair of the monument will be paid for by the city’s insurance carrier.