State Rep. Mike Millican Announces He Wont’t Run for 8th Term in Legislature

by Rashad Snell

Citing a desire to devote more time to his family and his two local businesses as the reason for his decision, State Rep. Mike Millican (R – Hamilton) on Wednesday announced that he will not seek re-election to the House District 17 legislative seat that he has held for almost 28 years. Millican’s legislative district encompasses all of Marion County and portions of Lamar and Winston counties.

“During seven terms in the Alabama House, I have participated in a great deal of our state’s history and made friendships with my fellow lawmakers that will remain with me for the rest of my life,” Millican said. “I will leave office secure in the knowledge that Alabama is better educated and more prosperous today than it was when I was first elected, and I will be forever grateful to the voters who sent me to Montgomery, and to my family, who made selfless sacrifices so that I could serve these many years.”

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) said the Alabama House will miss Millican’s presence and input in legislative matters.

“During his 28 years of service, Mike Millican has become an institution in the Alabama House, and his absence in the chamber will require some adjustment on our part,” McCutcheon said. “After almost three decades in Montgomery, he has certainly earned his retirement from public service, and his House colleagues and I wish Mike the best as he steps off of the public stage.”

Elected to the House as a Democrat in 1990, Millican was among four state representatives who switched to the Republican Party in 2010 and helped create the GOP legislative supermajority that exists today.

Millican, who chaired the House Health Committee for 12 years, currently serves as vice chair of the panel and also holds seat on the Ways and Means General Fund Committee and the Energy Council.

He was previously employed as director of business and industry at Bevill State Community College and was also an instructor there when the school was known as Northwest Community College.

Active in his community, Millican serves on the board of directors for the Marion County Red Cross, the Winston-Marion Community Action Association, and the Marion County Extension Service. He is also a member of the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the Marion County Republican Party, the Masonic Lodge and the Elks Lodge.

He and his wife, Debbie, are members of First Baptist Church of Hamilton.