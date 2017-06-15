Montgomery Man Found Guilty on Felony Firearms Charges Following Gas Station Shootout

by Rashad Snell

On Tuesday, June 13, Christopher Gilcrest, 34, of Montgomery, Alabama, was found guilty in federal court of being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris. Federal law prohibits a person convicted of a felony from possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on October 23, 2016, Gilcrest went to the Value Gas Food Store on Highland Avenue in Montgomery just after midnight.

As Gilcrest approached the store, he began to argue with another man in the parking lot. During the argument, Gilcrest pulled out a gun. At this point, the other man produced his own firearm and Gilcrest shot him in the leg. Several shots were exchanged between them and a total of three people were struck by bullets during the gunfire, including the defendant. Gilcrest fled the scene after firing his weapon at least six times.

Although Gilcrest’s gun could not be recovered, the Montgomery Police Department was able to collect spent shell casings from the scene immediately after the shooting. Surveillance cameras showed Gilcrest was shooting from the exact spot the casings were found.

A ballistics examination showed that all of the shell casings recovered where Gilcrest was shooting were fired from the same gun. The jury ultimately concluded that the casings came from Gilcrest’s gun, and he was found guilty.

Gilcrest now faces a maximum punishment of ten (10) years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. He is currently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending his sentencing hearing, which is expected to occur in the next few months.

“One of the main priorities of the U.S Attorney’s Office is removing violent criminals from our communities,” stated acting U.S Attorney Morris. “This shootout placed the lives of innocent people in jeopardy. We are thankful that both MPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) share our commitment to identifying dangerous trigger pullers and bringing them to justice.”

“ATF, along with its partners, work diligently to protect the public from these senseless acts of violence,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Steve Gerido. “ATF will remain vigilant as we engage with the community and foster a safe environment. Support from the public is crucial as the reporting of illegal activity is encouraged through ATF’s ‘report it’ phone app.”

“At MPD, we appreciate our close working relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and want to thank our federal partners for bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion with the conviction of Mr. Gilcrest,” stated Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley.

Acting U.S. Attorney Morris would like to thank the following entities for their assistance in investigating this case: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Montgomery Police Department (MPD). This case was prosecuted by Assistant

United States Attorneys Bradley Bodiford and Ben Baxley.